LYNN HAVEN — For Carol Ladouceur, chapter leader of The Compassionate Friends of Bay County, lost loved ones are never forgotten.

She and about 20 others gathered on Monday at the Children’s Memorial Garden, located in A.L Kinsaul Park, to cement hand prints in honor of fallen family members.

The garden, slated to be complete toward the end of June, is the byproduct of donations from more than 20 different businesses.

"We wanted to build a place where people could go and reflect," Ladouceur said. " It has been a labor of love and community support. Without it, we would not have this garden."

For her, the garden is especially important for parents who have either cremated their children, or find it too painful to visit their graves.

This is something that hits close to home for Sandra Harrison, co-leader of the local chapter.

"I personally don’t like going to my son’s grave," Harrison said. "It’s just too final.

"... (The garden) will be a nice, peaceful place," she added.

Her hand print was in honor of her son Corey Harrison, 26, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2016.

According to Ladouceur, a memorial garden is something she’s wanted to make since her daughter Kayla Stevens, 21, died in a single-vehicle crash in 2010.

"She was cremated, so her ashes sit in my bedroom," she said. "I hear about these moms going and sitting at their (children’s) grave sites and ... I don’t have that.

"I wanted to be able to go and sit on a bench and talk to her," Ladouceur added.

Previously a member of a Virginia chapter, she moved to the area in 2012, before founding Bay County’s chapter in 2015. Compassionate Friends is a worldwide program created to support the families of children, grandchildren and siblings who have passed away.

Looking ahead, a second portion of concrete will be poured at the garden in the near future. Those wanting to cement a hand print can visit the group’s Facebook page for dates.

Donations to help maintain the garden can also be made through Venmo to Children’s Memorial Garden.

"Being a part of the group helps because whenever you lose a child there are people out there who are going through the same thing," Harrison said. "Unless you’ve lost a child, you have no idea what it’s like."