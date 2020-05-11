The iconic Walton County beachside town of Seaside will begin a phased reopening of its commercial district later this month, after the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

SEASIDE — A phased reopening of the commercial district in the popular Walton County Road 30A community of Seaside is slated to begin May 29, as the town’s leadership stresses that a visit to the iconic resort town will be different than in past years.

With the exception of its restaurants, which were allowed to remain open on a to-go basis only, Seaside’s commercial district has been shut down since March 21, as the town’s leadership moved to help control COVID-19.

The first phase of reopening, dubbed “Seaside Al Fresco,” will include a prohibition of vehicular traffic on Central Square, the street and parking area immediately off of 30A, which rings the town’s central green space and its commercial district. The closed-off Central Square will be ringed by tents, establishing an open-air market atmosphere.

“With reduced traffic and crowds, strolling, shopping and dining will be even more attractive,” notes a letter signed by Kerri Parker, executive director of communications for the Seaside Community Development Corporation.

“By choosing an Al Fresco-style reopening, we hope to manage crowds and encourage social distancing,” Parker told the Daily News on Monday.

In addition to serving as an open-air market, the tents ringing Central Square will provide the town with “the ability to queue guests into retail stores with limited capacities,” Parker noted in the letter announcing the initial portion of Seaside’s phased reopening plan.

That plan includes a request from the town’s leadership that patrons of the commercial district, along with the staffs of its shops, “wear face coverings when entering retail stores or when in close proximity to others,” according to the reopening announcement.

“We are recommending the wearing of masks, as we believe it is important for people to feel safe,” Parker said Monday in response to questions from the Daily News. But, Parker also noted, “We know we can’t enforce wearing masks.”

What Seaside leadership will definitively do, however, is place hand-washing and sanitizing stations throughout the town, “along with many signals to stay distanced from one another,” according to the reopening announcement.

Seaside visitors also may notice increased cleaning procedures in the community, and some limiting of contact with visitors, the letter said.

In another step indicating that Seaside will move to limit crowding during its initial phase of reopening, “we will ask our guests to use online ordering methods from our ‘grab and go’ food and beverage merchants,” the reopening announcement advised. It is hoped that the use of online ordering will “establish a new pedestrian flow throughout town,” the announcement adds.

Under routine circumstances, the sidewalks along 30A in Seaside, along with the sidewalks in Central Square, can become jammed with visitors.

It is possible, according to the reopening announcement, that “additional protocols and procedures will be announced closer to the opening date.”

“We will remain vigilant, keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases in Walton County and all of our feeder markets (places from which tourists come to Seaside), safeguarding our reopening,” the announcement stated.

Beginning its reopening on May 29 means that Seaside’s commercial district will remain closed for the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, as the holiday is observed on May 25.

“Bypassing Memorial Day weekend is a product of needing all our safety measures in place before (Phase 1 of) reopening,” Parker said.

In a previous interview on the status of Seaside’s commercial district, Parker referred to the community as “downtown 30A” due to the large number of visitors it attracts from other resort communities along the road and other places in the immediate area.

On Monday, Parker used that phrase again to say that “(b)ecause Seaside is downtown 30A, we know we will have large crowds regardless of our plans. It’s inevitable.”