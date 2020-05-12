SANTA ROSA BEACH — A 59-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man has been charged with reckless burning of lands and two other misdemeanors in connection with the wildfire that destroyed 34 homes and damaged 25 other dwellings as it burned across 343 acres in South Walton County last week.

Allen Boyd Smith, of a Mussett Bayou Road address, was taken into custody Tuesday by Walton County sheriff’s deputies. He was booked into the Walton County Jail shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and released just before 10 p.m. after posting a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

The Mussett Bayou fire, which began on the evening of May 6, was 90% contained as of Wednesday morning, nearly a week after it began, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Smith was taken into custody after investigators with the state’s Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (AgLaw) obtained warrants for his arrest, according to a Tuesday evening news release from the agency. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the AgLaw release. AgLaw is a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

In addition to the reckless burning of lands charge, Smith also is charged with burning illegal/prohibited materials and with an open burning violation. The open burning and illegal/prohibited materials burning charges are first-degree misdemeanors, while the reckless burning of lands charge is a second-degree misdemeanor.

In Florida, first-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Second-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

AgLaw began its investigation on the day that the blaze started. That initial "origin and cause investigation," as it is termed by AgLaw, led investigators to Smith’s Mussett Bayou Road address.

Mussett Bayou Road is on the north side of U.S. Highway 98 between Walton County Roads 30A and 393. Much of the fire’s damage came on the south side of U.S. Highway 98, as winds pushed embers southward across the highway and ignited blazes on that side of the road.

AgLaw investigators canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed multiple witnesses in connection with the fire and its associated property damage, according to the news release.

The AgLaw investigators subsequently determined that Smith "had been burning illegal/prohibited materials in a burn barrel at the rear of his property," according to the news release, and that he "did not fully extinguish the illegal fire completely before leaving the burn barrel unattended."

According to Max Flugrath, Fried’s press secretary, Smith "was burning siding from his trailer, which had been painted and treated, in addition to other building materials."

At some point, according to investigators, "the remaining hot materials inside the burn barrel escaped into the surrounding dry vegetation causing the vegetation to ignite."

From there, according to the news release, weather conditions contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. Low humidity, wind and a lack of rainfall are forecast for at least the next several days, which increases the risk of fire.

"Recklessly burning illegal materials puts lives, lands, and property at risk," Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in the Tuesday news release. "When that occurs, it’s our responsibility to take swift action and bring perpetrators to justice, just as has happened here."

"Our hearts are with everyone who lost homes in this tragic fire," Fried added. "We’re thankful for the diligence of our Agricultural Law Enforcement officers and investigators and our Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters, and for the partnership of Walton County Sheriff (Michael) Adkinson and his team."

