FORT WALTON BEACH–A locally-owned conservative apparel shop is selling face masks with a Donald Trump logo on the front.

“They just exploded out the door,” said Jonathan Maney, the owner of the Passionate Patriot.

The red and black masks are hand-made by Fort Walton Beach resident Christine Gist, and then imprinted with the Trump-themed logo by the store.

The idea for the masks came about when Maney asked the question, “What product can we make that ... contributes to my fellow Americans.”

The answer came in the form of a phone call. Store manager Mabel Mallens said patrons began asking if the mom and pop conservative store sold any Trump-themed masks.

Gist sold the store about a dozen for the first batch, and Mallens posted a few photos on the store’s Facebook page.

“All of a sudden everybody and their mother wanted one,” Mallens said.

So far, she’s made about 100, and because of their popularity, the store owner is ordering another 50 masks.

Maney credits most of the sales to word-of-mouth, and Mallens said she has received orders from around the area, but also California and New York.

The store charges $20 for each mask, and the masks are reusable with a special place to add a filter material.

“It’s amazing,” said Mallens. “Look, I get goosebumps.”