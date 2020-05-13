12 p.m.

SOUTHPORT — Crews with the Florida Forest Service and Bay County Fire Rescue have contained roughly 50% of the Southport fire.

First reported Tuesday at about 5 a.m., the fire, located off of U.S. Highway 388 near Winterhill Road, has spread to cover about 120 acres.

According to Steve Weherley, wildlife mitigation specialist for the Florida Forest Service, the families of the 10-15 houses that were evacuated have since returned home. No structural damages had been reported as of Tuesday morning, and crews were still on scene battling the blaze.

"It’s still burning in a very, very wet and swampy area, making fire line construction difficult," Weherley said. "Smoke could be a concern today (for those traveling) highway 77 and highway 388.

"We’ll continue working the fire lines until we get it 100% contained," he added.

9 a.m.

SOUTHPORT — According to a 7 a.m. update from Bay Emergency Services, the wildfire on Winterhill Road is 40% contained.

The fire is now at 120 acres and firefighters will be continuing fire line construction and strengthening existing lines.

No homes are threatened, and smoke may be an issue today, according to Bay Emergency Services.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the County said that "there is no possibility this was a controlled or prescribed burn."

The Florida Forest Service suspended all burn authorizations several days ago and the Bay County Commission enacted a countywide burn ban.

About a dozen homes were evacuated yesterday as the fire grew.

Andrew Josker, who lives off of U.S. Highway 388 on Winterhill Road, was one of those residents.

From Josker's front yard, smoke clouded the air, small patches of fires burned nearby and helicopters soared above.

"This is the last thing that we wanted after Hurricane Michael considering it took us quite a number of months to get back in the house after all the damage we had," he said. "It was kind of the last thing we wanted and or needed after that."

In a proactive measure, Josker and his family of five were evacuated from their home. Although flames came within about 15 yards of his house, none of his property was damaged.