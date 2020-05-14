Here’s a rundown of where each measure stands in the state Legislature.

Louisiana's oil and gas industry could succeed on some key legislative proposals that have failed in the past as leaders urge passage during the historic collapse of oil prices.

The industry's push to stifle coastal lawsuits and to provide severance tax relief has made progress through the Legislature, in part boosted by arguments that the industry needs "life support" measures to stay afloat.

"There's no doubt that we're facing challenging times as an industry right now," Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Gifford Briggs said to the House Natural Resources and Environment Committee on Wednesday. "This is unlike anything we've ever seen."

The association is advocating several measures for passage this session, some that have been on the industry's wish list for years, long before the COVID-19 crisis.

Oil prices opened around $25 Wednesday. The group says oil producers need the price to hit $37 to break even.

As the industry hopes to avoid huge shutdowns and layoffs, leaders are pushing these measures in the Legislature.

Reduce severace tax: Passed by House Ways and Means Committee, waiting for House vote.

House Bill 506, by Republican Rep. Phillip DeVillier from Eunice, would reduce the severance tax on oil, which currently sits at 12.5%. The severance tax is a state tax paid on all natural resources produced in the state, but the bulk of the collected revenue comes from oil.

The oil and gas industry has long been critical of the tax, and the original intention of HB506 was to reduce the tax rate down to 8.5% by July 1, 2028. But the bill was amended to include a short-term reduction in the rate due to COVID-19.

The bill would lower the rate from 12.5% to 2% from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, when the price of oil is below $30.

The bill would result in a $112.6 million loss of revenue for the next five years for the state, and the parishes, which receive a portion of the revenue, could see $6.9 million in lost revenue by Fiscal Year 2029.

The fiscal note says it's difficult to measure the lost revenue — especially with the historic glut of oil on the market — but said "the bill can only result in a significant loss of state severance tax receipts and parish allocation amounts from what would otherwise be the case."

The severance tax provides the state with a significant amount of revenue. The majority of the revenue goes to the state, and in fiscal year 2019, the tax brought in $529 million, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Suspend severance tax: Waiting for consideration by the House Ways and Means Committee.

House Concurrent Resolution 65: Offered by Lafayette Republican Rep. Stuart Bishop, the measure would suspend the severance tax on oil and gas starting from the date it's adopted until 60 days after the end of the 2021 legislative session.

Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, has been named to the House Appropriations Committee.

Gov. John Bel Edwards delayed collection of the payments in April but said the Legislature would have to act to fully suspend the tax.

Limit lawsuits: Passed by the Senate Natural Resources Committee, waiting for Senate vote.

Senate Bill 359, by Republican Sen. Bob Hensgens of Abbeville, would make it so that only certain state officials, such as the attorney general, could bring forward legal actions related to states concerns regarding coastal use permits.

The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association has championed the bill, which was filed before the COVID-19 crisis, as streamlining the coastal lawsuits. The organization has criticized the lawsuits, saying they drive away oil producers and jobs.

The group has said the bill is needed during the crisis so companies can pay employees instead of paying attorneys.

The measure is opposed by officials in some of the coastal parishes, such as Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, who say the lawsuits allow them to protect their coastlines.

"Our local rights are the backbone of our parish," Sheng said in testimony May 7 to the Senate Natural Resources Committee. "We are asking the Louisiana Legislature to allow us to continue exercising these rights that were granted to us to protect our coastline, protect from pollution in our marshes, and to take action against anyone who is destroying our land and compromising our coastline."