The Florida Department of Health has issued the Thursday, May 14, coronavirus report.
Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties reported more cases in the Thursday report.
No new deaths related to the virus were reported east of Escambia County.
STATE NUMBERS:
Total cases counted: 43,210, an increase of 808 over Wednesday
Total deaths: 1,875 , 48 more since Wednesday
Hospitalizations: 7,749, an increase of 15 over Wednesday
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:
Santa Rosa: 180, one more over Wednesday (9 deaths)
Okaloosa: 172, two more over Wednesday (5 deaths)
Bay: 78, one more over Wednesday (3 deaths)
Walton: 73, five more over Wednesday (2 deaths)
Washington: 12
Franklin: 2
Gulf: 1
Here is a city-by-city breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida.
Santa Rosa
Milton: 101
Navarre: 34
Gulf Breeze: 25
Pace: 16
Jay: 2
Missing: 2
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 65
Destin: 31
Niceville: 23
Crestview: 21
Shalimar: 12
Mary Esther: 9, one more over Wednesday
Eglin AFB: 2
Laurel Hill: 1
Walton
Santa Rosa Beach: 11
DeFuniak Springs: 41, six more over Wednesday
Freeport: 4
Miramar Beach: 3
Missing: 1
Paxton: 1
Bay
Panama City Beach: 12
Panama City: 50, one more over Wednesday
Lynn Haven: 6
Callaway: 3
Youngstown: 3
Southport: 1
Tyndall AFB: 1
Parker: 1