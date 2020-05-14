Sipsey Valley High seniors get their diplomas in a virtual graduation ceremony.

Seniors at Sispey Valley High School walked across the stage, received their diplomas and celebrated graduation Wednesday, but no family members were there watch and cheer them on.

The Tuscaloosa County School System is holding virtual graduations at each of the county high schools on a schedule that began Monday and will progress through May 21.

School administrators are bringing in 30 graduates at a time and doing their best to provide a traditional graduation experience while minimizing risk from potential COVID-19 exposure. A team of videographers and photographers was on hand at Sipsey Valley Wednesday to record the ceremony and will produce a video for families unale to witness the actual graduation.

Students spaced six feet apart on bleachers in the gymnasium, waiting for their names to be called. Each graduate was presented their diploma by Assistant Principal Casey Lee before they posed for a photo with Principal Dennis Alvarez and exchanged a fist bump before moving out of the gym and to the lobby.

The students were filmed moving their tassels from one side to the other and tossing their mortar boards into the air. The final video will include a composite of all the graduates simultaneously flipping the tassels and throwing their mortarboards.

Tuscaloosa County Schools spokeswoman Terri Brewer said the system is working on a schedule of having 30 students graduate per hour. For larger schools, the ceremonies are spread over two days, while smaller schools complete their ceremonies in a single day.

For more information on the virtual graduation, consult the tcss.net website or call the proper school. The system still hopes to hold traditional graduations later in the summer.

See other coronavirus coverage here. This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Tuscaloosa News at tuscaloosanews.com/subscribenow.

Map of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US