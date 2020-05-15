Heavy rain Thursday night resulted in the closure of several Houma roads.

According to Houma Police Lt. Travis Theriot, Tunnel Boulevard between Polk and Naquin streets were closed. The Houma Tunnel itself was closed. Prospect Street between Grand Caillou Road was closed. Margaret Street was also closed due to flooding. Emergency Preparedness Director Earl Eues said all roads have since reopened and street flooding has receded. Director of Public Works David Rome said a handful of homes and businesses along Bayou Terrebonne took in some water Thursday night. Though all pumps were operational, the amount of rain briefly overwhelmed the system, Rome said.

The National Weather Service reported the Houma-Thibodaux region received up to 8.9 inches of rain in some areas as of 10 a.m. Friday.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said no roads were closed in that parish as of 10 a.m. Friday.

