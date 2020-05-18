The Florida Department of Health has reported an additional death in Walton County from the coronavirus. That brings the total number of deaths to three in the county.

Information about the patient has not been released as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The two other deaths were residents at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeFuniak Springs.

As of May 16, the FDOH has reported 43 people have tested positive at the long-term care center. The cases are made up of residents and staff members.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 46,442

Total deaths: 1,997

Hospitalizations: 8,304

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 185, (9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 178, (5 deaths)

Bay: 85 (3 deaths)

Walton: 81 (3 deaths)

Washington: 13

Holmes:12

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1