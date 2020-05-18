Plans for both counties had made their way into the hands of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation by first thing Monday morning, officials said.

SHALIMAR — Officials in Okaloosa and Walton counties worked through the weekend to prepare safety plans necessary to expedite the state’s allowing the re-opening of the local short-term lodging industry.

Gov. Ron DeSantis would personally review each plan and make a decision on which counties could approve re-opening and when, according to state Rep. Mel Ponder.

“DBPR may get a copy, but reopening will be at the governor’s discretion,” Ponder, R-Destin, said. “This is clearly the governor’s order and he’s going to hold the power of approval.”

Ponder said he had been told by officials in Tallahassee that decisions should be made “the first of this week.” Though he wasn’t holding out hope early Monday afternoon that he would receive word that day.

Northwest Florida counties rely heavily on condominium and other short-term rental properties for tax revenue — it’s about 80% of total rental income in both counties — and their economies lean heavily on the dollars tourists spend when they visit.

The ban on short-term rentals has been in place since early in the spring break season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many in the tourism industry fear that even if the governor allows the short-term rental industry to re-open early this week it could still be too late to salvage the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Ponder said.

That’s why, when DeSantis’s directive outlining what he wanted to see in a safety plan finally became clear Friday evening, officials moved immediately to assemble those plans.

Walton County Administrator Larry Jones and county TDC Director Jay Tusa were able to put together a plan in time to submit something on Friday, according to county spokesman Louis Svehla.

Okaloosa County’s plan was provided to County Administrator John Hofstad for review and submittal as of 6 a.m., Saturday, according to TDC Chairman Ken Wampler.

Santa Rosa, Bay, Franklin and Gulf counties had all joined Okaloosa and Walton counties in submitting safety plans by the end of the weekend, Ponder said.

Wampler convened a 10 a.m., Monday meeting at which the TDC voted to endorse Okaloosa County’s safety plan. Okaloosa County’s Commission will vote Tuesday on whether to bless the actions taken Saturday by Hofstad, according to Commissioner Nathan Boyles.

DeSantis had made it clear when issuing his call for safety plans that he would require counties to refuse to rent to visitors from COVID-19 hot spot states like New York and Louisiana unless those visits extend beyond a 14-day self quarantine requirement.

Boyles said he intends to ask his fellow commissioners to consider calling upon the governor to limit the ban on Louisiana visitors to those residing in New Orleans-area parishes that were hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Visitors from Louisiana compose a big chunk of Northwest Florida’s drive-to market, Boyles said, and he fears “a blanket statewide limitation” on visitation would prove difficult to enforce.

“People will ignore it,” he said.