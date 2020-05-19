With their “bread and butter” months just days away, the Destin fishing fleet has already lost numerous charter trips due to the COVID-19 that has swept across the country, but some are hopeful for the days to come.

“June, July and August is the bread and butter months ... those are the crucial months,” said Capt. John Tenore of the Dawn Patrol.

Since the middle of March, like all other businesses, fishing pretty much came to a halt once the social distancing and shelter in place mandates came down.

“I definitely felt the affects of it,. I was hoping for a record year back in February,” Tenore said, noting that was when the phone stopped ringing. “In April it didn’t ring none.”

By mid-April, he said things were looking “dark and gloomy.”

However, in the last few days, the phone has started to ring with folks wanting to book trips for the upcoming red snapper season that kicks off June 1.

“People are ready to take a break and a vacation,” Tenore said. “I think it’s going to be better once the rentals open up.”

Although boats have been open to run trips, places for people to stay and go out to eat were not.

However, in recent weeks, Gov. Ron DeSantis has opened up restaurants at limited capacity but the opening of short-term rentals is still in question.

“I think if they would go ahead and open it up, it would definitely help out,” said Capt. Mike Parker of the Silver King.

Parker, like the majority of the fleet, has lost trips in the last two-and-a-half months.

“We had a lot of cancellations in the spring. But we’ve had several calls in the last few days,” Parker said, noting he’s got trips booked for June 1, 6 and a few at the end of the May.

Capt. Ken Bolden of the Just-B-Cause was hit hard by the pandemic.

“The season started out with a bang,” Bolden said, noting that in early March he was 50 percent ahead of where he usually was with business.

“But when this thing hit ... that was it,” he said.

Bolden’s last trip was on March 17.

After mid-March, “I’ve got a bunch of erase marks and mark outs in my books (from where people canceled trips),” he said. “I’m even seeing a lot of erases in June.”

Bolden said his people have canceled due to having no place to stay or money to make it here.

“I had June 1 cancel last week because they just don’t have the money to come,” Bolden said.

Although Bolden did run two trips last week, May 10 and 12, he said he didn’t have anything the rest of the month and that June is looking “real sketchy.”

“I went from what was looking like a record season ... to zero,” he said.

Capt. Cliff Cox, who runs the party boat Sweet Jody with a 40 passenger capacity, said the COVID-19 “crushed” his spring break.

“The whole industry has been hurt,” Cox said.

Cox said they had business from the snowbirds in early March but then “things dried up quickly. April was tough,” he said.

“I lost at least 50 percent on trips,” Cox said, noting he ran trips with just eight to 10 passengers to stay within the social distancing rule and yet give his deckhands some work.

“But April was a complete wash,” Cox said and May was not much better.

However, he’s starting to see a turnaround.

“People are starting to book for June ... we do have interest. People always get excited about snapper season,” Cox said.

For Capt. Tony Davis of the Anastasia, he fished this past weekend and had an overnight trip slated for this week.

However, from mid-March through April he lost 42 days. Davis said they had about 14 days of spring break trips that canceled.

“All that was around was locals, but they were all quarantined,” Davis said.

As for May, Davis said he’s already lost 21 trips, which were six and eight hour trips.

Charter boat trips average about $200 an hour, depending on the size of the boat.

Right now, he said his June looks “OK,” but he has days available.

“Typically, I’m already booked for June and half July,” Davis said of the snapper season.

Capt. Trey Windes of the Outta Line said he lost 15 or so trips in May and 10 in April. However, he is starting to get some calls for June, plus booking trips for later on.

Capt. Reid Phillips of the Rewind said he “instantly” started losing trips due to COVID-19.

“I haven’t run since the pandemic started,” Phillips said. “I instantly started losing trips.

“I lost a handful of trips at the end of March. About a dozen in April and about a dozen in May,” he added.

As for the upcoming “bread and butter” months, he’s already lost 10 bookings for June and a few for July.

Capt. Brandy Miles-Kitchens on the 5th Day said she has lost 18 trips from March through May due to COVID-19.

“I had a few June trips cancel also with all of the uncertainty,” she said.

When the beaches opened up a couple of weeks ago, she was able to run a couple of trips.

“My repeat customers are calling to book as usual, but not much for new calls,” Kitchens said. “Overall I’m just praying we have a steady June and July, otherwise we will see a lot of boats up for sale and out of business.”

Capt. Brady Bowman on the Bow’d Up said he had a good March until the coronavirus happened.

“I had eight trips cancel in April ... and only one of them rescheduled for lat August,” Bowman said. “I have so many pencil erases for April and May that it’s ridiculous.”

Bowman said he’s lost a lot of trips to the fishermen in Orange Beach, Alabama, who have opened their rentals.

“I hope to get them back, but you never know,” he said.

Right now his “bread and butter” months are a bit spotty. He still has nine days open in June and 24 in July.

“Usually by this time of the year I would only have a few days where I could add a trip or two in June, and July would be close to being booked,” Bowman said.

Red snapper season opens June 1 and goes through Aug. 1 in federal waters for federally permitted boats, which is the majority of the charter fishing fleet in Destin.