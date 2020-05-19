A Cherokee County deputy likely interrupted a burglary Monday evening, leading to a chase and an arrest, according to Sheriff Jeff Shaver.

The reserve deputy saw a man acting suspiciously at the back door of a house on County Road 83 in the Providence Church area, and stopped to see what the person was doing.

The man ran from that house to another one — where the homeowner surprised him. He fled into a field, but deputies and a Department of Conservation officer arrived in the area and quickly apprehended him.

Brandon Connell, 27, was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and three warrants for failure to appear.