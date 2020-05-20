A sixth person has died from the coronavirus in Walton County, according to the Wednesday report from the Florida Department of Health.

The latest death was from a long-term care facility. A May 18 report from FDOH naming the facilities with cases, lists Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center as the only one in the county with reported cases of the virus.

Wednesday’s reported death was a 70-year-old man who died May 9.

Two of the other latest COVID-19 victims at the Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health in Walton County, were a 90-year-old female and an 84-year-old male.

The serious respiratory illness had previously claimed the lives of a 94-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, and a 66-year-old man at Chautauqua.

As of Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Health, a total of 54 people at Chautauqua, divided roughly evenly between residents and staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.

STATE NUMBERS:

Total cases counted: 47,471 an increase of 527 over Tuesday.

Total deaths: 2,096 , an increase of 44 over Tuesday.

Hospitalizations: 8,681, an increase of 187 over Tuesday.

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of the number of cases in Northwest Florida:

Santa Rosa: 197, 11 more over Tuesday.(9 deaths)

Okaloosa: 184, four more over Tuesday (5 deaths)

Bay: 86, (3 deaths)

Walton: 97, six more over Tuesday (6 deaths)

Washington: 14, (1 death)

Holmes:11, one more over Tuesday

Franklin: 2

Gulf: 1

BREAKDOWN CITY BY CITY

Santa Rosa

Milton: 114

Navarre: 35

Gulf Breeze: 26

Pace:16

Jay: 2

Missing: 1

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 68

Destin: 32

Crestview: 28

Niceville: 24

Mary Esther: 9

Eglin AFB: 2

Laurel Hill: 1

Baker: 1

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 63

Santa Rosa Beach: 12

Freeport: 4

Miramar Beach: 3

Paxton: 1

Bay

Panama City: 55

Panama City Beach: 12

Lynn Haven: 8

Callaway:3

Youngstown: 3

Southport: 1

Tyndall AFB: 1

Parker: 1