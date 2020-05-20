CRESTVIEW -- Three people are in custody following a double homicide Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Crestview Police Department, officers were called to the Hilton Motel at 353 West James Lee Boulevard at about 9 p.m.

When an officer arrived, he saw someone running from one of the rooms while concealing his face, the release said. The person got into a car and drove away.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, which continued to North Okaloosa Medical Center. One of the passengers in the vehicle had been shot, the release said.

The victim, 25-year-old Jakeith Tyrell Edwards of Enterprise, Alabama -- died in the emergency room, the release said.

Officers returned to the motel, where they discovered a second victim who was also dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

He was identified as 19-year-old Kaylun Marquise Gray of Elba, Alabama, the release said.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the incident stemmed from a staged robbery.

Gray’s girlfriend, who was identified 20-year-old Jasmine Chantel Williams of Crestview, solicited the assistance of three friends to target her boyfriend in a staged robbery that was to occur at the Hilton Motel, according to the release.

When the three friends arrived to commit the robbery, they entered the hotel room at which time Gray exchanged gunfire with Edwards. After the exchange of gunfire, Gray was mortally wounded. Edwards made it to the hospital before dying.

The Crestview Police Department has arrested Williams, as well as 24-year-old Eric Rashawn Dorsey of Andalusia, Alabama. Both were charged with murder and robbery with a firearm.

A 23-year-old female Tykira Zhane Deandrade of Andalusia was also charged with murder, robbery with a firearm and accessory after the fact while in commission of capital felony.

All three were transported without incident to the Okaloosa County Jail.