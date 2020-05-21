The next generation of gaming is going to look mighty pretty if some recent reveals are any indication.

Last week, Epic Games released a demo of their next-gen game engine, Unreal Engine 5, running on a PlayStation 5. The short demo showed a girl walking through a cave, climbing a mountain to a village and entering a dark tomb-like structure. It ends with her jumping off a cliff and taking flight, flying through the ruins of a crumbling village like Superman before landing and going through a portal, ending the demo.

A game engine is like the backbone a game is designed around. The Unreal Engine has been used to create some of the biggest games, such as “Fortnite,” and some of my personal favorites, like “Friday the 13th: The Game” and “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

The tech demo was pretty gorgeous. The terrain in the demo looked photo realistic and the lighting throughout was beautiful. At one point, as the character was walking through a cave, the developers paused the action and moved the position of the sun shining light through a hole to illustrate the different ways light and shadows interact with the environment.

So does this mean that all PlayStation 5 games are going to look this good? Unfortunately not. Although running on a PlayStation 5, this was just a tech demo.

Epic Games released a tech demo about seven years ago showing their then new Unreal Engine 4 running on a soon to be released PlayStation 4. While today’s PlayStation 4 games definitely look better than the graphics seen in that tech demo, the launch lineup of the PlayStation 4 did not.

Epic’s tech demo wasn’t the only new look at next gen that we’ve gotten recently. Earlier this month, Microsoft released a showcase featuring trailers of 13 third party (not made by Microsoft) titles coming to the Xbox Series X.

Most of these trailers, including “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” which was the biggest game shown off, were pre-rendered trailers that didn’t show actual gameplay. One title that did was “Bright Memory: Infinite,” an upcoming first person shooter that is impressively developed by a single person rather than a whole development team, and the game looks really impressive with great weather and lighting effects.

