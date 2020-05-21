Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and school resource officers worked together to apprehend suspects allegedly engaged in possession of child pornography.

"The school resource officers provided the personnel to execute the search warrants produced by the many hours of difficult investigative work the Cyber Crimes Unit had already invested," OCSO said in a press release.

In early May, five separate search warrants were executed within the county at various residences. The victims ages range from 2 to 7 years old, according to the release.

Over 6,000 images or videos were recovered in the search.

SUSPECTS ARRESTED:

– 30-year-old Christopher J. Howard of Crestview, charged with 20 counts possession of child pornography; 54 images/videos of child pornography recovered, victims as young 4.

– 20-year-old Talon C. Gamblin of Crestview, charged with 20 counts possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony; 64 images/videos of child pornography recovered, victims as young as 7.

– 18-year old Michael J. Wilson of Shalimar, charged with 25 counts possession of child pornography. Over 2,000 images/videos of child pornography recovered, victims as young 2.

– 49-year old Curtis G. Jordan of Holt, charged with 30 counts possession of child pornography; over 4,000 images/videos of child pornography recovered, victims as young as 3.

– 56-year old John E. Peloquin of Shalimar, charged with 15 counts possession of child pornography; 15 images/videos of child pornography recovered, victims as young as 5.