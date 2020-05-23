From Tuesday to June 2, the public beach access will be closed while its parking lot is repaved.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Following Memorial Day, Rick Seltzer Park will be temporarily closed for construction.

The gravel parking lot at the 5-acre park, at 7419 Thomas Drive, will be paved from from Tuesday to June 2 to help it last for future generations of beachgoers.

The effort is part of the $8.3 million Thomas Drive Improvement Project, which began in January and is slated to be complete later this year, said Mike Sasser, spokesman for the project. It’s funded by the county’s half-cent infrastructure tax.

“(The parking lot is) subject to erosion and washouts and other maintenance issues,” Sasser said. “It was determined in developing the scope for the Thomas Drive resurfacing project that it would be a cost efficient time to go ahead and get the park painted and striped, so it will provide for a better and more secure parking area.”

Sasser added that he’s part of a team that was put together by Bay County to handle construction management for the improvements. Robert and Roberts is the contractor for the entire scope of repairs, he said.

Once reopened, Rick Seltzer Park's parking lot will feature a paved parking lot with 80 parking spaces. No parking or beach access will be allowed during construction.

“It’s subject to weather conditions, but the plan is, right now, to complete the work and have the park reopened in one week,” Sasser said. “Having a paved parking lot there will make it a better asset ... and one which won’t require as much maintenance in years going forward,” he said.

