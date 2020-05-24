The 135,000 square feet of floor space throughout the Frank Moody Music Building isn’t all public performance spaces, though its centerpiece Concert Hall draws the most eyes and ears.

The aesthetically and acoustically renowned space was actually completed before the rest of the building, which came into full occupancy in fall of 1988. The University of Alabama School of Music inaugurated its new home with a December 1987 concert headlined by legendary opera singer Marilyn Horne, performing with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Architects from Woollen, Molzan and Partners, Indianapolis, Indiana, with Fitts and White from Tuscaloosa, joined Kirkegaard Associates of Chicago for acoustic design, and Roger Morgan Studio (now Sachs Morgan Studio) of New York City for theater consultation, to make the Moody’s hall fit the same proportional dimensions of the great hall of Vienna’s Musikverein, considered one of the finest in the world.

When Jenny Mann joined the School of Music faculty in 2006, she recalls being impressed by the superior acoustics and sheer size of the Moody Concert Hall.

“For a small regional orchestra playing in a university space, it’s not a given that you’re going to have a really impressive, large concert hall to perform in,” said Mann, who both performs as principal bassoonist for The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra and serves as its executive director, helping plan seasons, hire musicians, and book guest soloists. “A lot of times (in other venues) the ceilings are lower, there are fewer chairs, it’s not as bright and open.

“Our soloists, our guest artists, are always pleasantly surprised, and very glad to see the space.”

Curtains may be raised or lowered along side walls to alter acoustics, and a bank of plexiglass clouds above the stage affect sound distribution, all of that flexibility motor-driven, and controlled backstage. With its two balconies, the hall seats roughly 1,000, with most floor seating fixed, and some removable seats along the side balconies. The lip of the stage can be moved to create an orchestra pit, for ballet and opera performances.

The TSO, Huxford Symphony Orchestra and numerous other groups perform there on a regular basis throughout school years. It’s been host to visiting legendary musicians including violinist Itzhak Perlman and pianist Emanuel Ax, and powerhouse voices from bass-baritone concert singer William Warfield to soul singer Al Green to actor James Earl Jones, who spoke at one of the first Realizing the Dream celebrations of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Others who have played or spoken, or both, from the Moody Concert Hall stage include Joshua Bell, John Legend, Maya Angelou, Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, Roberta Flack, and the rock band Kansas.

Asking him to pick his favorite from all the Moody’s years would be like asking a Crimson Tide fan to pick his top gridiron showdown, said Charles “Skip” Snead, director of the School of Music.

“The things that remain most important to me are the performances by our students, many who have gone on to successful careers, and done important things, small ensembles, large ensembles, student recitals,” Snead said. “These are the things that ultimately matter the most. This building only exists because it serves our students.”

Visually, aurally and financially -- funded entirely by private donors -- the massive Holtkamp pipe organ centers the hall. Eighty-six ranks of massive silvered pipes, amounting to roughly 5,000 pipes in all, rise above the keyboard, which itself is placed above the stage. Its 65 1/2 independent stops -- valves by which pressurized air can be either admitted to or blocked from pipes -- operate electrically, while the keys work via mechanical action.

“The Holtkamp organ is really top-notch, a really special instrument,” Mann said. “It’s something people should hear, and really know more about.”

The are four more organs throughout the Moody, including a smaller-scale but also impressive Schlicker in the Recital Hall, and three more practice organs. The Recital Hall, designed for smaller concerts and lectures, seats 140, and the choral opera room serves for vocal lessons and rehearsals, though an exterior Bryant-Jordan Hall is now home to UA Opera Theatre.

Throughout the building are teaching studios, jazz rehearsal and pipe organ rooms, 52 practice rooms, a media center, research labs, and studios for electronic and computer music.

And there’s the new wing, damaged by a recent fire, adding 24,000 feet of rehearsal, storage, recording and other space, home to The Million Dollar Band.

The School of Music isn’t just about performance as represented by professors and students of strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, keyboards and voice. The school also encompasses graduate and undergraduate composition studies, music theory and history; music therapy, as tools for a variety of healthcare needs; music administration, where students combine aspects of arts with business, to keep the vital functions of arts organizations thriving; and music education, for those who will become the next generation of professors, choir directors and teachers for soloists, bands and orchestras, in jazz, pop, folk, classical and whatever genres may come.