DESTIN — At least 11 people have been saved this weekend by both law enforcement agencies and citizens on the water near Crab Island and the Destin East Pass.

On Friday, Okaloosa County Sheriff Office marine units helped with other agencies, to rescue nine people safely.

An on Sunday, Shalimar resident William Schenck and those in his boat, rescued three people.

“There was a very strong outgoing tide in the Destin Pass and Crab Island,” Schenck said in a Facebook post.

“Just as we set our anchor on Crab Island, I noticed a guy moving past our boat yelling that he could not swim and could not touch the bottom. I threw one of my throwable flotation cushions close to him, but he could not swim to it.”

Schenck said that retired Air Force firefighter Jason Theriault, who was on the boat, swam out to the man, grabbing the flotation device and keeping the man above water.

“ Luckily, an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) marine patrol was cruising by and I was able to direct them to the victim and Jason. They pulled the man into their boat but then had to go rescue Jason as the current continued to take him away from Crab Island. They finally threw Jason a rope and towed him back to our boat,” Schenck said.

Hours later, Schenck said they noticed two men on a paddleboard in the middle of the Destin Pass laying completely down and trying to paddle back to Destin harbor.

The outgoing current was sweeping them past Norriego Point and into the path of several large incoming boats.

“We asked them if they needed help getting back in and the guys said they were exhausted and could not paddle anymore.”

Schenck and Theriault, again, were able to throw them a line and pull them back to the harbor as an OCSO marine arrived to help.

“We are grateful that God put us in the path of these visiting tourists that were not familiar with our water conditions. Stay safe out there folks.”