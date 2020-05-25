A search and rescue operation was underway Monday afternoon at Little River Canyon National Preserve as rangers and first responders worked to locate and extricate a woman who fell over the falls, according to Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton.

Deaton said he called to check on reports of a search at the falls after Huntsville TV stations contacted him, believing it to be another drowning at the preserve.

He checked and was able to determine that the mission thus far was a rescue -- not a recovery effort, as would be underway for a drowning victim.

Two people lost their lives in the waters of Little River at Little Falls in recent days.