Since word came down that first week in May that retail stores could reopen their doors, things are slowly progressing back to normal at Destin Commons.

Since word came down that first week in May that retail stores could reopen their doors, things are slowly progressing back to normal at Destin Commons.

►RELATED: A Destin woman’s journey from near tragedy: ‘You’ve experienced a miracle of God’

“We have truly felt the support and excitement from our community,” said Heather Ruiz, senior director of marketing and leasing at Destin Commons. “Traffic has been steady and continues to increase each week. We are so appreciative of everyone who has visited since our opening and is committed to shopping local.”

►RELATED: PHOTOS: Memorial Day beach photos at Crab Island and Okaloosa Island (2020)

Just prior to the Memorial holiday weekend, 70 percent of the stores at Destin Commons were up and running with more opening their doors each day.

Some of the stores that are back and doing business include Belk, Buckle, Southern Living Store, Maui Nix Surf Shop, Hollister Co., Books-A-Million, Foot Locker, Bass Pro Shops and even Build-A-Bear, just to name a few. Some of the businesses that usually have multiple entrances have narrowed it down to one or two points of entry to help with the safety concerns.

►RELATED: Desperate rats are brazenly searching for food during the coronavirus pandemic, CDC warns

“Our guests are truly the best and are adhering to health and safety protocols,” Ruiz said. “Everyone has been so patient while practicing social distancing and store capacity requirements.”

As for the young visitors to Destin Commons that like to cool off at the splash pad, they will have to wait a bit longer.

Due to a busy cleaning staff, both the splash pad and Lucky Climber remain closed until further notice.

Although the majority of the businesses are open, “We encourage guests to contact individual stores for hours of operation as they may vary,” Ruiz said.

"Please continue to understand that each retailer and restaurant is doing its absolute best to abide by the phased reopening plan while ensuring health and safety is a top priority,“ she added.

The AMC Destin Commons 14 theater at the center is also still closed.

“AMC is working to prepare the theater to ensure they are following all health and safety guidelines to keep guests safe,” Ruiz said.

AMC does not currently have an opening date for when they will open their doors, but Ruiz suggested checking amc.com for updates.