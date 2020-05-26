CRESTVIEW — Kay Godwin, Okaloosa County’s deputy county administrator of support services, plans to retire at the end of this week after working for the county for 38 years.

Godwin began working for the county in its personnel department in May 1982, according to a county news release.

Among her innovative accomplishments while directing the county’s human resources program was the development of the “Training Zone,” a series of supervisory training programs for county supervisors and managers, according to the release.

“She has always been a strong advocate for maintaining fair pay and benefits for employees, though economically challenging to achieve at times,” county officials said in the release. “Kay’s many accomplishments and successes come from her results-oriented, innovative and analytical approach to doing things better, faster and with greater precision.”

They said that in her current position, Godwin built the county’s first Office of Management & Budget, implemented programs for risk avoidance and anonymous on-line fraud reporting, and worked behind the scenes with Triumph Gulf Coast projects, the local option half-cent sales tax initiative and other priorities.

“Kay has often been the person sought out by employees with a concern because they trusted her and knew she would shoot them straight, no matter how difficult the issue,” officials said. “She gained the confidence of the Commissioners and staff through her professionalism, knowledge and honesty.”

Officials said Godwin and her husband of 39 years, Harold, are retiring at the same time.