A final legal and bureaucratic hurdle was cleared Tuesday to allow taxpayer-funded aid for local businesses struggling from the economic downturn associated with the state and national coronavirus response.

But its passage did not come without further scrutiny or dissension as Councilman Lee Busby and Council President Cynthia Almond again voted in opposition of the plan to provide up to $1 million to the Small Business Relief Fund.

“I’m just trying to ensure that, in declaring this for the public good …, that it meets the criteria to constitute for the public good,” Busby said.

At issue is whether a $1 million allocation in taxpayer funds to the Small Business Relief Fund, established in March by the Community Foundation of West Alabama and administered by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama to support small businesses, qualifies as meeting a public purpose.

This allocation is part of an overall, $22.6 million Restart Tuscaloosa plan that was crafted by Mayor Walt Maddox and adopted in principle earlier this month with another 5-2 vote of the City Council, again with Busby and Almond opposed.

This plan calls for taking $15 million from the Elevate Tuscaloosa sales tax increase that took effect Oct. 1 and redirecting those dollars in fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 toward public safety, infrastructure and local businesses.

Mayor Walt Maddox and other city leaders have claimed that this qualifies as fulfilling the public service doctrine, and City Attorney Glenda Webb said it meets the legal qualifications of a public purpose.

And on May 13, after being asked for clarity, the state attorney general’s office said the liability of whether the program ultimately satisfies state law is up to the city to decide.

“We certainly feel there’s adequate public purpose in what we’re posing to you,” Maddox said.

Busby, who represents District 4, asked several questions prior to the vote, seemingly in an attempt to gather assurance the city’s funding would go for businesses that were doomed to fail without it.

City officials made several attempts to assuage Busby’s concerns before city attorneys said that, essentially, this guarantee could not be met.

The resolution that ultimately was adopted by the City Council and approved the $1 million expenditure laid out a number of public purpose justifications, including the fact that sales tax revenues generated by small businesses are essential to the municipalities that are charged with providing essential public safety and public health services.

“There are so many variables to this, we can’t answer,” said Deputy City Attorney Tom Bobitt. “All we can do right now is do our best to assist these businesses that were closed on no fault of their own. …

“I think that is a public purpose because their survivability relates to what we can do as a city.”

See other coronavirus coverage here. This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Tuscaloosa News at tuscaloosanews.com/subscribenow.

Map of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US