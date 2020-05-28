For some Okaloosa County residents, the ability to set sail for a few hours or even a few days to fish or frolic in the warming waters of the Gulf of Mexico has offered a well-needed reprieve from an omnipresent crisis.

Brady Bowman has captained Bow'd Up, a 52-foot Gulf fishing boat based out of Destin, since 2005, and he’s been fishing the Gulf Coast since 1983.

Although business has been understandably slow, he and his friends, deckhands and brother-in-law went cobia fishing "seven, eight or 10 times" in April.

He said he feels safe despite operating in close-quarters with his friends and crew.

"We all had our hand cleaner and stuff, and some guys wore not necessarily a mask but their sun-shield," Bowman said. "It’s not like we were kissing each other or nothing like that … We did the best we can."

And so long as that continues, fishing will provide safe haven from the viral storm raging on land.

James Jeter can attest, though his excursions have not required quite so much fishing equipment.

A member of the Fort Walton Yacht Club since 2004, Jeter has been sailing since he was a fifth-grader. Since he moved back to the Emerald Coast in 1996 after a 25-year career in the Air Force and began working at Eglin Air Force Base as a civil servant testing software, Jeter has "owned one boat or another most of those years."

Today, Jeter and his wife, Mary, the chorus teacher at Pryor Middle School in Fort Walton Beach, own a 32-foot Catalina 320, which they have continued to sail regularly throughout the pandemic.

"It is a really nice getaway to anchor in some spot by yourself and spend the night with the breeze blowing," Jeter said. "We anchored up one night just east of Pensacola Beach up against the island, and we could hear the surf on the other side of the sand dunes from our boat.

Be it with a few friends or only Mary, Jeter said sailing has been a welcome break from staring at the three laptops he had to bring home when his office transitioned to working remotely.

"We try to take advantage of the flexibility," Jeter said. "As long as I get my work done and get my hours logged, I can use my time elsewhere to do what I like, which is sail."

Fellow Fort Walton Yacht Club members Scott and Jenny Bailey have also attempted to make use of the flexibility working remotely offers with some extreme ingenuity on a recent five-day voyage.

The Baileys, who bought their first sailboat, a 37-foot Island Packet 350, in 2015, both work as contractors at Eglin Air Force Base; like Jeter, they have spent much of the past two months out of the office and in their home, so why not work at sea?

"It took us a couple weeks to figure out how we could telework while on the boat," Jenny Bailey said. "But, that’s what the plan was: To spend as much time on the boat as we could while still working and still getting paid for it."

It was a good idea in theory, Scott Bailey said, until the dolphins showed up and all productivity went out the window.

From here on out, the Baileys said, their boat is reserved for delightful escapes only.

And make no mistake, escaping is what it feels like. Scott Bailey said he feels guilty about it — to own a freedom many don’t possess. Bowman and Jeter said they feel fortunate.

"We can enjoy our thing, but there are a lot of people who are not sailors or their recreational activities involve larger groups of people," Jeter said. "Whether it’s golf or softball or going to movies, they can’t do their thing, but we can, so I feel pretty fortunate that we have that outlet."