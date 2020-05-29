United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe, of the Northern District of Florida, and Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley announced the decision Friday for the two Fort Walton Beach residents, Tony M. Streeter, 46, and Betty J. Jackson, 50, also known as Betty Joe Streeter.

PENSACOLA – A federal indictment had been unsealed against two Fort Walton Beach residents after their alleged crimes led to conspiratorial acts, resulting in a malicious burning of a vehicle around September 30 at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office vehicle impound lot.

United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe, of the Northern District of Florida, and Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley announced the decision Friday for the two Fort Walton Beach residents, Tony M. Streeter, 46, and Betty J. Jackson, 50, also known as Betty Joe Streeter.

The indictment alleges that Tony Streeter distributed, and possessed with intent to distribute, methamphetamine on multiple occasions in August 2019, according to a joint press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment also alleges that Streeter, a multi-convicted drug trafficking felon as alleged in the indictment, possessed a firearm during the same time frame.

Another defendant, William Sims, has already plead guilty to his role in the federal arson charges.

These three defendants, who are charged with the planning and execution of the alleged arson conspiracy, are all now in federal custody.

“Individuals who feel enabled to attack a law enforcement agency present an extreme threat to our communities,” said Sheriff Ashley.

The defendants appeared in the United States District Court in Pensacola Thursday and a detention hearing for both has been scheduled for Monday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at the Winston Arnow Federal Courthouse in Pensacola.

Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg is prosecuting the case following a joint investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.