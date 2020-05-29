Sixteen athletes huddled together in a rugby scrum isn’t exactly conducive to social distancing. So the Gadsden Rugby Club is trying something different both to enjoy some outdoor recreation and to benefit worthy causes.

The club is hosting a Highland Games competition at 9:30 a.m. at its pitch (playing field) at 702 N. 32nd St. in Alabama City.

Spectators aren’t allowed, but the event will be live streamed on Facebook and viewers can use PayPal to make contributions that will go to Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama.

Organizers hope to raise $5,000 for those charities.

"Our goal is to give back to the community," the club’s D.J. Griesbach said.

Highland Games are Scottish in origin and consist of events such as the caber toss (long, tapered pole), sheaf toss (the competitor uses a pitchfork to hurl a burlap bag stuffed with straw over a horizontal bar overhead), stone put, hammer throw, tug of war and axe throwing.

Griesbach said a rugby tournament wasn’t feasible, but such individual events would allow for social distancing and facilitate health and safety.

He said the club is having "Gadsden Relief" T-shirts made to sell to community members.

Donations to the cause may be made at https://bit.ly/3dgOniz.