NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of an unmanned kayak floating in Choctawhatchee Bay, Florida, Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 12:08 p.m. from a good Samaritan vessel about the unmanned kayak that was located one mile south of Boggy Bayou.

The red Perception Sport ‘Pescador 12’ kayak is approximately 10 to 12 feet long. A dolphin-themed boogie board is in tow of the kayak. The kayak had two ziplock bags, one with fishing bait inside.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued over VHF radio on channel 16.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 24-Foot Shallow Water Craft boat crew are en route. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is also searching the area.

If you have any information about the owner of the kayak, please contact Sector Mobile’s Command Center at (251)-441-6211.