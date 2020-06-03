A crew aboard an Emerald Coast Scuba boat was on its way back in to Destin Tuesday morning when they noticed a sea turtle entangled in debris.

The turtle, estimated to be about the size of a boogie board, was trying to dive down but kept getting pulled to the surface by the floating debris, according to Danny Kirkland, who filmed the rescue.

Kirkland, who is the first mate, said Captain Nevin Hauger, first noticed the turtle and stopped the boat.

Scuba instructor Jason Dodd and Kirkland got in the water for the rescue.

Dodd tried to pull the turtle toward him to help free it, but the turtle was "freaked out," Kirkland said. They decided to cut the line instead.

Once free, the turtle dove straight down.

"He was an adolescent," Kirkland said, adding that they couldn’t quite tell from the encounter whether the turtle was a green turtle or a loggerhead.

"We’ve seen huge ones out here."

The incident happened about a mile straight south of Destin’s East Pass.

Kirkland, who posts many of his photos on his business website, www.divindanny.com, said his life with Emerald Coast Scuba was a "dream job."

He posted the video of the rescue, calling it a "really awesome team effort."