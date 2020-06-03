HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that illegal dumping is not only a blight on our beautiful county; it is also an arrestable offense.

This reminder follows the recent charging of an individual for dumping household debris and other trash on Creek Road off Highway 79.

HCSO received a complaint of the action and arrived on scene to discover an estimated 350 lbs. of debris, to include a toilet, an old television, wood paneling, and other items discarded in the area.

The individual responsible, 55-year-old Mark Anthony Williams of Bonifay, was located and charged with illegal dumping and also made to clean up the mess, but Sheriff John Tate states he is aware this is an ongoing problem in the county.

“Most of our citizens take a lot of pride in the scenic beauty found here in Holmes County, but unfortunately, there are those who choose not to dispose of household and other waste in a proper manner,” says Sheriff John Tate. “Not only does this affect the appearance of our community, it can also create environmental and other safety hazards. We are fortunate to live in a county that offers natural beauty and resources. Let’s all do our part to keep it beautiful.”

Sheriff Tate reminds residents that the Holmes County Recycling Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The recycling center accepts a variety of items, including paper and metal goods, plastic, and appliances. (See attached flyer for more information or call the recycling center at 850-547-0922.)

For more information on local waste disposal guidelines, call the Holmes County Board of County Commissioners at 850-547-1119.