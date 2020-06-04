Colorado State University boosted the number of named storms expected this hurricane season as the atmosphere organizes for a potential cyclone-inciting La Niña.

The seasonal forecast update, released Thursday, added three named storms for a total of 19, including nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes of category 3 or higher.

The increase in named storms reflects the already-formed tropical storms Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal.

CSU’s update builds on its April forecast that predicted 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

It also follows multiple previous predictions for a busy season, including the federal Climate Prediction Center’s conclusion that as many as 10 hurricanes could develop and AccuWeather’s forecast of up to 20 named storms.

An average storm season has 12 named storms, including six hurricanes and three major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.

If predictions hold true, it will be the fifth consecutive year of above-normal activity, beating the previous 4-year streak set between 1998 and 2001.

"All indicators, every indicator we have, tends to show this as a busy season," said National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, who spoke this week during a session of the virtual National Hurricane Conference. "And it’s off to a quick start."

Arthur and Bertha both formed before the official Monday start date of hurricane season. Cristobal, which spun up Tuesday in the Bay of Campeche, is the earliest c-named storm on record in the Atlantic basin. As of Thursday afternoon, Cristobal had weakened to a depression but is expected to regain tropical storm strength over the Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast has it making landfall along the Gulf Coat between Mississippi and eastern Texas late Sunday or early Monday as a 60-mph tropical storm.

Phil Klotzbach, a Colorado State University hurricane expert and main author of its seasonal forecasts, said warmer than normal June sea surface temperatures, especially in the subtropics, is one reason for the increase in named storms.

Also, warm waters off the Iberian Peninsula, which includes Spain and Portugal, can also mean an above average hurricane season as they lead to weaker winds blowing across the tropical Atlantic and higher sea surface temperatures.

"If the waters are warmer, it provides more fuel for hurricanes," Klotzbach said.

While the world is currently in a neutral phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillaiton, or ENSO, the scales are tipping toward a likely La Niña by the end of summer to early fall, said AccuWeather lead hurricane forecaster Dan Kottlowski.

A La Niña climate pattern - characterized by a cooling of Pacific waters - relaxes wind shear in the Atlantic basin, giving hurricanes a more encouraging atmosphere to grow.

"I don’t think it will be really robust right off the bat, but there will be enough cooling in the Pacific to have a major influence in the overall pattern that will decrease shear," he Kottlowski said. "Personally, since I’ve taken over hurricane forecasts the past 10 years, I don’t think we’ve ever gone with this number of storms before."