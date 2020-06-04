Parking passes will be available to obtain online at www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass. Or citizens may come to pick up the beach passes at Destin City Hall on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DESTIN – Beginning Monday, residents who reside full-time within the incorporated area of Destin are now eligible to receive up to two free beach parking passes (per household) for use in paid parking areas along Scenic Highway 98 in Crystal Beach and Gulf Shore Drive in Holiday Isle.

Parking passes will be available to obtain online at www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass. Or citizens may come to pick up the beach passes at Destin City Hall on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The beach paid parking system will launch on July 1, in designated areas south of Highway 98. Residents without a pass as well as visitors will pay a rate of $5 per 5 hours. Handicapped vehicles can park for free. These areas are available for use between the hours of 3 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Revenues will be earmarked for parking improvements. The free beach parking pass program does not apply to the Destin Harbor District parking.

To find out if you live in the incorporated area of Destin please visit www.cityofdestin.com/605/Am-I-in-the-City-Limits.

For more information please call Destin City Hall at (850) 837-4242