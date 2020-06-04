Leta Foster, a 48-year-Florida resident, said she came out because it was important to show people that she had no hatred in her heart.

Leta Foster, a 48-year-Florida resident and interior designer who owns a business in Palm Beach, was the only person to show up Tuesday at a 3 p.m. at a local demonstration to protest George Floyd’s death.

A statement distributed by the town and Palm Beach Civic Association Tuesday afternoon said the Palm Beach police department “has been made aware of a possible planned demonstration today at Town Hall at 3 p.m. It is unknown at this time if the event will occur, or what attendance may be, but the Department is monitoring the situation.”

The Memorial Day death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests nationwide and overseas. Video captured a white police officer placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Foster, 80, carrying a “black lives matter” sign, said she came out because it was important to show people that she had no hatred in her heart.

“I would have marched on I-95 if I’d known about it,” she said about Sunday’s march in West Palm Beach that wended its way onto Interstate 95, before some protesters crossed the Royal Park Bridge into Palm Beach.

“I’m 80 years old. If I die too bad,” she said about the risks of someone her age marching.

A number of stores on Worth Avenue spent Tuesday installing hurricane shutters and boarding up with plywood following Sunday’s demonstration and in anticipation, one worker on the Avenue said, of another event Tuesday.

An art store employee on the Avenue told the Daily News: “There is a big riot coming from West Palm because of all the trouble so we’re boarding up.”

Foster said she had never protested in her life until after President Donald Trump was elected.

“He just brings it out of me, he’s so unfair.

“This country has never forgiven us for electing Obama. … White people are not the only people.”

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.