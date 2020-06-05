"We’re not expecting it to become a hurricane," said Brandon Black, a meteorologist with the Mobile, Alabama office of the National Weather Service. "It’s going to be a pretty rough weekend."

Newly intensified Tropical Storm Cristobal should bring nasty conditions to the Gulf Coast this weekend.

What does Cristobal have in store for the western Florida Panhandle?

An increased chance of rain, higher surf, and maybe some minor coastal flooding, weather forecasters predict.

"We’re not expecting it to become a hurricane," said Brandon Black, a meteorologist with the Mobile, Alabama office of the National Weather Service. "It’s going to be a pretty rough weekend."

Early Friday afternoon, Okaloosa County officials, who had attended briefings on the storm, said potential local impacts could include 2-3 inches of rain, tropical storm force wind gusts and surf as high as 8 to 11 feet. As much as 5 inches of rain is possible, officials said.

Winds may begin to pick up as early as Saturday evening and there is a risk of tornadoes, although at this point it is considered marginal.

The water off local beaches could close Saturday and remain closed into Monday.

Minor coastal flooding is also possible.

Public Works has made sandbags available at fleet North (2798 Goodwin Ave., Crestview) and South (84 Ready Ave., Fort Walton Beach). These are available immediately and throughout the weekend, according to officials.

As of Friday afternoon Cristobal was still lurking over the Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula hundreds of miles south of the northern Gulf Coast. Black said the Weather Service’s latest information had the cyclone heading due north at 12 mph, with winds of 35 mph and a central pressure of 1000mb. (Note: As of 1 p.m. the storm had regained tropical storm strength with winds of 40 mph.)

He said it was possible the forward speed could increase just a little bit, but there were no major deviations expected in the track – aimed right now at just west of the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana – as the storm treks across the Gulf tonight, tomorrow and Sunday.

Landfall is expected Sunday at around 7 p.m.

While southeastern Louisiana may be the place where the center crosses the coastline, Cristobal is "rather lopsided and not as organized as we see them" Black said, meaning the rough weather could extend hundreds of miles to the east.

In fact, a statement issued by the Weather Service on Friday morning said the Big Bend area of Florida could see higher water and wind as a result of Cristobal.

A tropical storm watch was issued for the northern Gulf Coast from southeast Louisiana to the Alabama border Friday. Tropical storm conditions in the watch area could arrive Saturday night or Sunday, the statement said.

There is a risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding along portions of the northern and eastern Gulf coast from #Cristobal through early Monday, especially across southeasten Louisiana and southern Mississippi. @NWSWPC https://t.co/OscAzxoD1i? pic.twitter.com/mr9w2XUqdV

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 5, 2020

Black said his office was expecting a moderate tropical storm, with winds in the 50-60 mph range. High surf would be a definite, with an increased chance of rip currents and minor coastal flooding along the beaches.

In the Fort Walton Beach area Black said to expect winds of 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible right along the beach. The area could also see water levels 1 to 3 feet above mean.

"We’re not expecting major inundation," he said.

As with any landfalling tropical cyclone, waterspouts and tornadoes are also a possibility, the Weather Service warned, and advised residents to pay attention to local emergency services information.

Rain chances of 70 percent to 80 percent are possible through Tuesday.