The Florida Department of Health has issued the Thursday, June 4, 2020 coronavirus report.
Total cases in Florida are now 58,701. The total number of deaths is 2,607.
Here are the case totals for each county:
Santa Rosa: 255 five more over Wednesday
Okaloosa: 241 cases, five more over Wednesday
Walton: 120 cases, two more over Wednesday
Bay: 111 cases, six more over Wednesday
Holmes: 26 cases, three more over Wednesday
Washington: 74, six more over Wednesday
Gulf: Three, one more over Wednesday
Franklin: Two cases, unchanged since Wednesday
---
These are the death tolls by each county:
Santa Rosa: Nine, unchanged since Friday
Okaloosa: Six, unchanged since Friday
Walton: Nine, unchanged since Friday
Bay: four, plus one over Wednesday
Holmes: Zero, unchanged since Friday
Washington: Four, unchanged since Friday
Gulf: Zero, unchanged since Friday
Franklin: Zero, unchanged since Friday
CITY BY CITY ( As of Monday June 1)
Santa Rosa
Milton: 158
Navarre: 40
Gulf Breeze: 32
Pace: 17
Jay: 4
Missing: 4
Okaloosa
Fort Walton Beach: 95
Destin: 37
Crestview: 34
Niceville: 29
Mary Esther:15
Shalimar: 14
Eglin Air Force Base: 4
Laurel Hill: 3