CHIPLEY - Kate M. Smith Elementary School was recently the recipient of a wonderful gift this school year which brought smiles to many faces.

Author, Alane Adams made a visit to KSE while school was in session. While there, she generously gifted many students with a copy of one of her books.

“The students were thrilled,” Karen Mashburn, a faculty member at Kate Smith said.

In conjunction with this visit and thanks to a donation from Rise Up Foundation, the school was awarded a gift certificate in the amount of $3,500 for use on the First Book Marketplace. With those funds, the school purchased 690 new books for the library.