The state logged another 1,371 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 67,371. Additionally, 36 more people died due to the virus.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



Another big spike in both COVID-19 cases and Florida deaths from the disease were reported Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

The agency logged another 1,371 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 67,371. Additionally, 36 more people died due to the virus.

On Tuesday 1,371 new cases were reported and the death toll climbed by 53.

Total Florida coronavirus deaths has reached 2,801.

Okaloosa County is seeing "a slow trend upward which requires monitoring," Patrick Maddox, the county’s public safety director, said in a Wednesday COVID-19 update.

The county, which has begun regular testing, recorded a 13 case spike overnight, but is seeing an average growth rate over the last 15 days of six cases per day.

Just three county residents are presently hospitalized for COVID-19, and only one of those is occupying a bed in an ICU unit, Maddox said.

By the numbers:

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. June 9

Santa Rosa: 262, increase of one since Tuesday

Okaloosa : 287, increase of 13 since Tuesday

Walton: 135, increase of one since Tuesday

Bay: 135, increase of three since Tuesday

Washington: 85, increase of one since Tuesday

Holmes: 31, increase of one since Tuesday

Gulf: 8, increase of one since Tuesday

Franklin: 2, no increase since Tuesday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 8, increase of one

Bay: 4, no change

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

Positive tests by city

Santa Rosa:

Milton: 158, no change

Navarre: 42, no change

Gulf Breeze: 31, no change

Pace: 18, increase of one since Tuesday

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 1, no change

Okaloosa

Fort Walton Beach: 116, increase of five since Tuesday

Destin: 42, no change

Crestview: 39, increase of two since Tuesday

Niceville: 32, increase of two since Tuesday

Shalimar: 18, no change

Mary Esther: 17, increase of one since Tuesday

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 4, no change

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 2, increase of one since Tuesday

Missing Okaloosa: 3

Walton

DeFuniak Springs: 81, no change

Santa Rosa Beach: 21, no change

Freeport: 8, no change

Miramar Beach: 3, no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Destin (Walton Co.): 1 no change

Paxton: 1, no change