OKALOOSA ISLAND — They called him Mr. Republican, and rightfully so. Mike Mitchell was the man who began Okaloosa County’s conversion from blue to the deep red it is today.

Mitchell, the county’s longest serving commissioner, and the first Republican elected to the post, died Monday. He was 91.

Following a 21-year career as an Air Force pilot, Mitchell got his first taste of politics working as an aide to his good friend Jerry Melvin, who was then a Democratic state representative.

Melvin, who like so many other Northwest Florida politicians would eventually switch parties, passed away Feb. 19.

“I worked for Jerry for a year. It was a wonderful introduction into politics,” Mitchell would tell radio personality Cal Zethmayr in a 2018 interview.

Mitchell and Ginny, his wife of 62 years at the time of his death, built a home on Okaloosa Island in 1973. He decided to run for county commission when, according to Ginny, commissioners voted “at midnight on a holiday” to approve construction of a convenience store in their community.

“He said ’You shouldn’t complain if you’re not prepared to do something, and I’m running for office,’ ” Ginny said. “We told him ’You can’t do that, you’re a Republican and you’re not from the South.’ He said, ’I’m going to do it.’ ”

In 1976, Mitchell secured a seat on the commission by a mere 26 votes. Though he faced Democratic opposition every four years, Ginny said, he held his seat until 1994.

Mitchell made public service “look like it was fun,” said Carolyn Ketchel, a present day county commissioner. “He enjoyed meeting people. He was a true public servant.”

Pat Hollarn, who served many years as Okaloosa County’s Supervisor of Elections, said Mitchell’s successful political career stemmed at least in part from his ability to get along with everyone.

“In all the years he was on the board, he never had a partisan argument with anybody,” she said.

Larry Anchors, one of the Democrats who served on the commission with Mitchell, admitted this week, “I agreed with him a lot more than I did with some of the other commissioners.”

“When we started out he was holding a sign for one of my opponents, but after three months of serving with him I started liking him, and after six months I liked him even better. After eight years we were absolute best friends,” Anchors said. “My respect for him couldn’t have been higher. He was just a good, good commissioner and a better human being.”

In his interview with Zethmayr, Mitchell spoke of the important role local government plays in a community.

“County government, and city government, this is the closest thing to the way we all think our government should be,” he said. “It’s the closest to the people. They know you and you know them and when you do something they don’t like they pick up the phone and they talk to you about it.”

In fact, according to Hollarn, Mitchell’s distaste for Tallahassee and the Florida Legislature ran fairly deep. She said he once became so disturbed by something a state politician had done he had a letter dictated to “Dear Dummy.”

“He had a fine-tuned sense of humor,” Hollarn said, but was apparently somewhat surprised to learn his secretary had actually placed the dear dummy missive into the mailbox.

In December of 2018, Okaloosa County dedicated beach walks on Okaloosa Island to Mitchell and Melvin, his mentor. Both men were present on a frigid day for the ribbon-cutting event.

Each year the Okaloosa County Republican Club presents an elected official with the coveted Mike Mitchell Award. Ketchel said she’ll never forget receiving the honor and having Mitchell there to hand her the trophy.

“When I decided to run for office, he was one of the first people I talked to, and he told me, ’If you’re going to do this, only do it as long as you’re having fun,’ ” she said. ”Mike was somebody I could always call when I needed advice. He had a very good understanding of human nature and politics.“

Mitchell leaves behind not only his wife Ginny, but also four children. Due to the coronavirus, a private family funeral is being planned for sometime next week.

A celebration of life and burial will be scheduled later, Ginny said.