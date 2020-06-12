As several states grapple with spikes in coronavirus cases, Louisiana reported 523 new cases Friday.

According to the Department of Health’s latest findings, COVID-19 cases across the state jumped from 44,472 to 44,995. Deaths increased from 2,874 to 2,883. The latest figures show that 33,904 people have recovered from the disease.

Though cases increased, hospitalizations across the state dipped from 553 to 549, and ventilator use fell from 77 to 74.

The Houma-Thibodaux area reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, health officials said.

There were eight new cases reported in Lafourche, raising the total to 945. Deaths remained unchanged at 77.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Terrebonne Friday, for a total of 780. One new death was reported, raising Terrebonne’s total to 57.

The state handled 26,670 lab tests overall and 452,864 tests were conducted in private labs.

There were 819 state lab tests processed in Lafourche and 9,387 commercial tests. There were 697 state lab tests handled in Terrebonne, which remained unchanged from Thursday. There were 9,402 tests processed in commercial labs.

Health officials listed 240 cases that have not yet been assigned to a specific parish and remain under investigation.

As of Friday, nine states have experienced surges in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus after business restrictions were relaxed. Texas has had a 40% increase in hospitalizations since Memorial Day, health officials said.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson said he doesn’t foresee a spike in local hospitalizations.

"I think that the people here understand the health risk that is still out there and we will continue to do what we need to," he said. "Keeping this under control will only help regrow our economy faster and keep people working."

