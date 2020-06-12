In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Gadsden Commercial Development Authority said Victoria’s Secret in Gadsden would reopen.

“Gadsden Commercial Development Authority was informed today that the Gadsden location of Victoria’s Secret will reopen,” the post said and apologized for any confusion.

During an update to the city council Tuesday, GCDA director Lesa Osborn said Gadsden’s store would be closing.

Both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret are owned by L Brands, and the Gadsden locations are closed as the company is slowly reopening stores across the country.