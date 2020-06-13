BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) " Hospitals can be scary places, especially for children. The Child Life Department at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital tries to make it less so.

When children come in for treatment, they are introduced to a Child Life specialist who explains in language they can easily understand what is going on and helps them get through the procedures.

'Anything to take that fear, that anxiety, that negative focus off of being in the hospital and create an environment that's more soothing and appealing to them as kids,' said Sharon Wesberry, who directs the department.

Nationally, Child Life programs have existed since the 1930s as clinicians realized that children should not be treated like miniature adults. The Lake department has five specialists, all certified through the Association of Child Life Professionals.

They work hard to put the youngsters who need treatment at ease.

It might involve using a doll or toys, said Wesberry, or explaining in much simplified language. For example, she said, a catheter might be called 'a magic straw under your skin so we can give you medicine,' with a demonstration on a doll of where it will go.

'We talk about a giant rubber band, which is a tourniquet, that we have to put tight on your arm to give it a nice hug, so you we can see your blue lines, which is going to help the nurse know exactly where to put the magic straw,' Wesberry said.

When Ashlyn Prattini, 10, came to the Lake after being struck by a vehicle, a Child Life representative met the family in the emergency room.

'They told us that they would tell her what the doctors would do and what to expect,' said her mother, Heather Prattini. 'When we got to her room, another lady came in and said this is what the doctors are planning on doing and these are the procedures, basically making sure she understood better at her level. She was pretty OK with everything once she got talked to.'

The specialists are not physicians, Wesberry said, so they talk with doctors so they can accurately tell the youngsters what is going to happen. If the treatment is unpleasant, they remain with the child to calm and distract them from the most difficult of it, she said.

Some of that distraction is a playroom where children can go when they're not receiving treatment. If their condition requires isolation, specialists bring toys and activities to their room.

Play is a big part of letting children feel normal.

When Kyros Bell, 2, was in the hospital last year, his mother, Kara Gaines Bell, appreciated the specialists' efforts to get toys to keep him occupied. When Pixar Animation Studios came to the Lake to show the movie 'Toy Story 4,' Kryos couldn't leave his room, so a Pixar representative came to him and drew characters for him.

The games sometimes have a therapeutic purpose, helping the youngsters express how they're feeling about what is happening to them.

'Sometimes, it's hard for kids to say, 'This is what's wrong with me' or 'This is why I'm sad. This is why I'm having a hard time,'' Wesberry said. 'But we have a Jenga game, and on each block that you pull, it might ask you a question, like, 'Why are you in the hospital?' The patient would have to answer that. And the next block they pull might be, 'What makes you afraid to be in the hospital?' Then, they would be able to express that.''

What the child fears most can't always be prevented.

In 2011, Bella Bowman was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and treatment was unsuccessful. The Child Life specialists were with her throughout her stay, helping both Bella and family until her death.

'Every day, we would meet with the palliative care doctor, but there would always be the Child Life specialist there, and we would always talk about what are we going to do for Bella today,' said Kim Bowman, Bella's mother. 'She was on hospice while she was in the hospital. We didn't know how much time we had with her, if we had days or just today. Every day, they made it special and wanted to know what we wanted to do, what Bella would want for this day.'

End-of-life care doesn't focus only on the young patient. Parents and other family members struggle with how to talk about it with their other children.

'Sometimes, it's so hard even to say the word 'die,' and I have to remind them that you can't skirt around the topic,' Wesberry said. 'I had a mom one time, and it's like, 'He's gone.' Or, 'He's asleep.' I'm, like, 'No, ma'am. They're not just gone. They're not asleep.' You want to think of the words you're using because you don't want that child to get confused about what the actual is. 'The next time I go to sleep, am I going to die?' It's making sure that the words that you're using are concrete explanations of what it actually is.'

Wesberry, 47, started as a Child Life specialist fresh out of college. She calls it the best job in the world.

'If I can walk in a room and I can make a child smile or I can truly feel I made a difference for the outcome of what's going on for them,' she said. 'I think it's that parent that looks at you and says, 'I don't know how I would do this without you. I don't know what to say and you helped me and equipped me with what to say when I go home to the other children.''