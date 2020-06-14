The meeting may be conducted utilizing communications media technology (“CMT”) in accordance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-69, City of Destin Resolutions 2020-05 and 2020-08. The CMT that may be utilized is GoToWebinar.

The Town Center CRA Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 17 at the Destin City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail.

The meeting may be conducted utilizing communications media technology (“CMT”) in accordance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-69, City of Destin Resolutions 2020-05 and 2020-08. The CMT that may be utilized is GoToWebinar.

General subject matter to be discussed includes all business as indicated on the agenda published on the city of Destin’s website at www.cityofdestin.com/agendas and any other business that may come before the Council.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, any interested person may attend the meeting at this physical location, however, seating may be limited and is available on a first come, first serve basis.

The public may use GoToWebinar to virtually attend the meeting. You may register for GoToWebinar to receive a link to join online by using https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4345639796358851084. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To listen via phone the public may dial 631-992-3221 and the code is 732-892-158 (listen only mode).

Any person may seek additional information or assistance regarding this meeting, including any person seeking any accommodations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act may contact the City Clerk, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail, call 850-837-4242, or email clerk@cityofdestin.com.