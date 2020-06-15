RACELAND, La. (AP) " Authorities in Louisiana say a shooting at a large gathering killed two young women whom the sheriff describes as bystanders.

Nobody had been arrested Monday morning in the shooting early Sunday, Lt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesman for Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, said in an email.

Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to help identify the shooters who killed Aliza Gabriel, 21, and Tanasa Francis, 20, both of Raceland.

'These two young women were completely innocent bystanders who lost their lives through this heinous act of violence by one or more individuals with no regard for human life,' he said in a news release Sunday. 'There were a large number of people present during the incident, and we need the community's help to identify and locate those responsible. Any little detail you could share might be a tremendous help.'

Webre said deputies were called at 12:14 a.m. Sunday about a disturbance involving a large group of people in Raceland. Soon after they arrived, the deputies heard several shots. Investigators believe there may have been more than one shooter, the statement said.