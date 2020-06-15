A 29-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon off of Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County.

At about 1:45 p.m., the driver was heading west on I-10 when she drove her SUV off the road and onto the grass shoulder near mile marker 31 near the State Road 87 exit, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV continued northwest on the grass shoulder and drove into the tree line. The vehicle then rotated clockwise and collided with a large tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, according to FHP. She was pronounced deceased on scene.