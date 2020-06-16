After months of delay due to the coronavirus, it’s time to get out those formals and high-heels, the Miss Destin pageant 2020 is on for July 10.

Usually by now, Miss Destin would be a month into her reign, but due to social distancing and shutdowns of facilities due to the coronavirus everything was put on hold.

However, organizers have come up with a plan and it’s back on.

“We are so excited to be able to have a pageant this year,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director of the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

Miss Destin’s primary function is to represent the Destin Fishing Rodeo at weigh-ins everyday throughout the month of October. The Rodeo, celebrating it’s 72nd year, is Destin’s oldest tradition.

Girls vying for the chance to wear the crown and sash of Miss Destin 2020 are Lauren Adams, Adriana Figueroa, Khloe Johnson-Silver, Anna Marie Knowles, Theresa LaNasse, Kaylie Sparks and Marlee Tobik.

“These incredible girls deserve to be showcased rather than having a zoom interview with the judges,” Donaldson said.

“With the Destin Community Center having to limit capacity because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Shoreline Church has graciously offered to host the event in their incredible facility in order for us to accommodate the contestants, their parents, the judges, our volunteers and an audience,” Donaldson said.

"Of course, we will still be practicing all current safety regulations, all the while having a great event for some very deserving young ladies,“ she said.

The Miss Destin pageant is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. July 10 at Shoreline Church located at 140 Palmetto Street in Destin.

But prior to the pageant, the girls will still get to participate in a couple of other events that were previously put on hold.

The Soda Party is scheduled for 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 30 at the Destin History and Fishing Museum at 108 Stahlman Avenue in Destin.

They will also attend a Judge’s Tea at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6 at 148 Indian Bayou Drive.

The girls vying for Miss Destin must be between 16-19 and must be a high school student that lives within the boundaries of the Destin Bridge, south shore of Choctawhatchee Bay, the eastern boundaries of Sandestin and the Gulf of Mexico.

The winner will receive a $2,000 academic scholarship.