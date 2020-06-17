HURLBURT FIELD — A U.S. Air Force pararescueman who had been part of the Hurlburt Field-based 24th Special Operations Wing, the only Special Tactics wing in the Air Force, died in a fall from the top of a cliff while training in mountain climbing and mountain rescue techniques in Idaho last year, according to an Air Force Accident Investigation Board report released Wednesday.

Tech. Sgt. Peter Kraines, 33, who had been based at North Carolina’s Pope Army Airfield, died Oct. 8 during training at the Black Cliff climbing area between Boise and Lucky Peak.

According to a news release from Hurlburt Field-headquartered Air Force Special Operations Command, of which the 24th Special Operations Wing is a part, Kraines was a member of a five-person training team at the time of the accident. The team comprised Kraines and two other pararescuemen, along with two combat controllers.

"The team’s goals were for the PJs (pararescuemen) to maintain proficiency in traditional and sport climbing techniques, while conducting familiarization training for the CCTs (combat controllers)," according to the AFSOC news release.

At the time of the accident, according to the release, Kraines was assisting two team members in rappelling down a cliff face when a safety anchoring system failed, "pulling the rope system and Kraines off the top of the cliff."

Kraines’ team, working along with first responders, "attempted resuscitation without success,." according to Wednesday’s AFSOC news release.

Air Force PJs conduct personnel recovery, including combat rescue operations, in a wide variety of terrains. The service’s combat controllers deploy stealthily into combat and hostile environments to establish assault zones and airfields.

Kraines’ death was among the reasons that AFSOC suspended its mountaineering, diving and parachuting training late last year. All of that training was reinstated in May.

The death of another Hurlburt airman, 24th Special Operations Wing Staff Sgt. Cole Condiff, also factored into the Air Force’s five-month suspension of parachuting, mountaineering and diving training.

On Nov. 5 of last year, Condiff, 29, experienced what the Air Force is calling an "unplanned parachute departure" from a C-130 aircraft over the Gulf of Mexico a couple of miles from Hurlburt Field. A massive days-long search failed to turn up any trace of Condiff.

The Air Force has not yet released any report on its apparently ongoing investigation into Condiff’s death.