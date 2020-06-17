MOSSY HEAD — Firefighters rushed to the scene of a house fire on U.S. Highway 90 West after a Good Samaritan reported seeing smoke and flames coming from a home in Mossy Head Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 5 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the fire.

The caller advised they were driving down the highway when they saw heavy black smoke coming from a structure next to Lily’s Cafe, according to a press release from WCSO.

First responders arrived to find flames consuming a mobile home.

Seeing that the flames were threatening other nearby structures, firefighters quickly began battling the blaze. Within minutes, first responders had the flames contained, saving multiple residences from major damage.

No one was injured.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue inside the home, the release said.

American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the residents of the damaged home.