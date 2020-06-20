There are very few places in Louisiana where it is good to be a child based on factors included in a recent report.

Humanitarian aid organization Save the Children ranked Louisiana as the worst state for children to live in America based on four factors: hunger, dropping out of school, teenage pregnancy and early death due to poor health, accident, murder or suicide.

Only seven Louisiana parishes broke into the top half of the more than 2,600 counties and parishes in the U.S. based on "how well they protect and provide for children," according to the Childhood Report. No place in Louisiana broke into the top 25% of counties and parishes.

For each factor — called a "childhood ender" — a ranking of states was calculated based on data from U.S. government agencies. Those rankings were averaged for each state to give the final state ranking from 1 to 50.

"Ender events erode childhood," according to the report. "States were ranked according to performance across this set of enders, revealing where childhood is most and least threatened."

Louisiana's dead-last ranking was the result of a 26.5% state child poverty rate, the nation's second highest; 23% of children lacking adequate access to food, the nation's third worst hunger rate; one of the nation's highest rates of infant deaths; the third highest teenage pregnancy rates in the U.S.; and the 10th highest rates of child homicides and suicides.

Lafourche Parish is just shy of ranking among better half of U.S. counties based on these indicators. It was eighth in the state and 1,324 out of 2,617 counties and parishes nationwide.

Terrebonne Parish, however, was among the bottom one-fifth in "how well it protects and provides for children," according to data considered in The Childhood Report.

The two parishes have almost identical data for all but one factor. About one-fifth of children in each parish live in poverty and are considered hungry, and they have similar rates for child death and teen births.

But the high school dropout rate in Lafourche is 6%, while Terrebonne's is 17.6%.

Kimberly Young, executive director of Hearts of Hope in Lafayette, called these factors "consequences of Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACEs" — experiences children have while growing up that are potentially traumatic and can affect a child's sense of security and stability. Some examples are witnessing a crime, being raised around domestic violence, substance abuse, or being abused.

"All these things have been shown to have an adverse effect on kids and to have long-term consequences," Young said. "These consequences can be far-reaching and have long-lasting, negative effects on health, well-being and opportunity."

The brightest spot in Louisiana - Lincoln Parish, home of Ruston - still ranks 697th in the country. The next closest parish was St. Tammany, at 871st nationwide.

Also in northeast Louisiana, Madison Parish was ranked third-to-last in the U.S. out of all 2,617 counties and parishes, only beating out Todd County, South Dakota, and Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska.

Nearly half of Louisiana's parishes (28) have more than one-third of their children living in poverty, according to government data included in the report.

In two parishes, more than half of the children live in poverty, with 56.3% in Madison Parish and 61.5% in East Carroll Parish.

"Child poverty increases the chances of turning to criminal behavior," said Linda Lanclos, founder and executive director of Escape from Poverty in Lafayette. "Poverty, low education and crime are all related."

While ranked the worst, Louisiana is not the only Southern state with negative factors. Mississippi was 49th on the overall list, with the nation's worst child poverty rate of 28.2%.

Among the more than 2,600 counties examined and ranked, more than 90 percent of the bottom-ranked counties are rural, nearly two-thirds are in the South, and three-quarters contain non-white majority populations, according to a Save the Children release.

Children living in bottom-ranked counties die at rates up to five times more than those in the highest ranked. They are also up to three times more likely to struggle with hunger and 14 times more likely to drop out of high school, and girls are 26 times more likely to get pregnant in their teens.

Louisiana also has what the report called a large childhood equity gap. Children in the lowest-ranked parish (Madison) are 5.5 times more likely as children in the highest-ranked parish (Lincoln) to have their childhoods cut short.

Such gaps have long existed and are only widening during the COVID-19 pandemic, which rural education leaders are seeing when it comes to access to technology and other resources.

Most often students living in poverty are the ones without the technology needed to complete assignments or take advantage of learning opportunities during a normal year, and especially when schools closed and shifted to distance learning, West Carroll Parish schools Superintendent Richard Strong said.

"COVID really and truly showed us where a lot of our challenges are," Strong said. "As learning opportunities for children go more and more digital, the gap just gets wider and wider."

He added that mental health challenges and struggles with abuse often are found in poverty-stricken areas, and the impact goes beyond individual families.

"All that comes back to us" at schools, he said.

The data breakdown by parish shows how Louisiana fared in each of the categories considered.

Lincoln Parish in north Louisiana topped the list with a low high school dropout rate and lower rate of teen pregnancies.

Other factors for Lincoln Parish were higher and more comparable to other parishes, with about a third of children living in poverty and 50.1 deaths among children per 100,000 population.

At the bottom of the list was Madison Parish in northeast Louisiana. Cameron and Tensas parishes were not ranked due to insufficient data.

In addition to its high child poverty rate of 56.3%, the majority of Madison Parish children don't graduate from high school in four years. The dropout rate is 59.6%. One-third of kids are considered hungry as they lack access to adequate nutrition.

Its child mortality rate is the highest in the state, with 143.9 deaths among children under age 18 per 100,000 population.