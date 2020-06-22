This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The state of Florida crossed the 100,000 threshold for confirmed COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported.

Okaloosa County reported 21 of the newly diagnosed cases and Bay County accounted for another 15. Santa Rosa County had six new cases and Walton five new cases, the DOH said.

Okaloosa County reported five people hospitalized on Monday with four of those occupying ICU beds. None of those hospitalized were utilizing ventilators at present.

No new deaths have been reported in our coverage area.

Dr. Karen Chapman, the director of the Department of Health in Okaloosa County, issued a warning Monday in her report covering 25 weeks of the local battle against the coronavirus.

“We have sustained and widespread transmission of COVID-19 in Okaloosa County with a significant rise in percent of positive tests over the past three weeks,” Chapman stated. “There is widespread disregard for social (physical) distancing and the use of face cloth masks in public (non-household) settings.”

Chapman said that while hospitals in the county are stable, “long-term care facilities are at greater risk now than just four weeks ago of reintroduction of the virus.”

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 100,217, an increase of 2,926 over Sunday

Deaths: 3,173 an increase of 12 over Sunday

Hospitalized: 13,119 an increase of 82 over Sunday

BY THE NUMBERS

Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Monday, June 22

Okaloosa: 421, increase of 21 over Sunday

Santa Rosa: 350, increase of six over Sunday

Walton: 186, increase of five over Sunday

Bay: 205, increase of 15 over Sunday

Washington: 96, no change

Holmes: 58, increase of 11 over Sunday

Gulf: 11 no increase since Sunday

Franklin: 4, increase of two since Sunday

Deaths

Santa Rosa: 9, no change

Okaloosa: 6, no change

Walton: 9, no change

Bay: 4, no change

Holmes: 0, no change

Washington: 11, no change

Gulf: 0, no change

Franklin: 0, no change

CITY BY CITY CASES

Santa Rosa County

Milton: 195, increase of five

Navarre: 56, no change

Gulf Breeze: 45, increase of one

Pace: 26, no change

Jay: 4, no change

Pensacola Beach: 2, no change

Missing Santa Rosa: 17

Okaloosa County

Fort Walton Beach: 175, increase of 11

Destin: 56, increase of four

Crestview: 64, increase of two

Niceville: 43, increase of two

Shalimar: 22, increase of one

Mary Esther: 28, increase of one

Laurel Hill: 4, no change

Eglin Air Force Base: 6, no change

Baker: 2, no change

Holt: 2, no change

Valparaiso: 3, no change

Missing Okaloosa: 6, one less

Walton County

DeFuniak Springs: 98, increase of one

Santa Rosa Beach: 31, increase of one

Freeport: 13, increase of one

Miramar Beach: 6, increase of one

Paxton: 1, no change

Ponce de Leon: 2, no change

Point Washington: 1, no change

Westville: 1, no change

Out of State: 22

Missing: 7

Bay County

Panama City: 133, increase of 12

Panama City Beach: 26, increase of one

Lynn Haven: 21, increase of two

Youngstown: 4, no change

Southport: 3, no change

Callaway: 3, no change

Fountain: 2, no change

Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change

Parker: 1, no change