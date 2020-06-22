This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.
The state of Florida crossed the 100,000 threshold for confirmed COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported.
Okaloosa County reported 21 of the newly diagnosed cases and Bay County accounted for another 15. Santa Rosa County had six new cases and Walton five new cases, the DOH said.
Okaloosa County reported five people hospitalized on Monday with four of those occupying ICU beds. None of those hospitalized were utilizing ventilators at present.
No new deaths have been reported in our coverage area.
Dr. Karen Chapman, the director of the Department of Health in Okaloosa County, issued a warning Monday in her report covering 25 weeks of the local battle against the coronavirus.
“We have sustained and widespread transmission of COVID-19 in Okaloosa County with a significant rise in percent of positive tests over the past three weeks,” Chapman stated. “There is widespread disregard for social (physical) distancing and the use of face cloth masks in public (non-household) settings.”
Chapman said that while hospitals in the county are stable, “long-term care facilities are at greater risk now than just four weeks ago of reintroduction of the virus.”
STATEWIDE
Total cases: 100,217, an increase of 2,926 over Sunday
Deaths: 3,173 an increase of 12 over Sunday
Hospitalized: 13,119 an increase of 82 over Sunday
BY THE NUMBERS
Total COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m., Monday, June 22
Okaloosa: 421, increase of 21 over Sunday
Santa Rosa: 350, increase of six over Sunday
Walton: 186, increase of five over Sunday
Bay: 205, increase of 15 over Sunday
Washington: 96, no change
Holmes: 58, increase of 11 over Sunday
Gulf: 11 no increase since Sunday
Franklin: 4, increase of two since Sunday
Deaths
Santa Rosa: 9, no change
Okaloosa: 6, no change
Walton: 9, no change
Bay: 4, no change
Holmes: 0, no change
Washington: 11, no change
Gulf: 0, no change
Franklin: 0, no change
CITY BY CITY CASES
Santa Rosa County
Milton: 195, increase of five
Navarre: 56, no change
Gulf Breeze: 45, increase of one
Pace: 26, no change
Jay: 4, no change
Pensacola Beach: 2, no change
Missing Santa Rosa: 17
Okaloosa County
Fort Walton Beach: 175, increase of 11
Destin: 56, increase of four
Crestview: 64, increase of two
Niceville: 43, increase of two
Shalimar: 22, increase of one
Mary Esther: 28, increase of one
Laurel Hill: 4, no change
Eglin Air Force Base: 6, no change
Baker: 2, no change
Holt: 2, no change
Valparaiso: 3, no change
Missing Okaloosa: 6, one less
Walton County
DeFuniak Springs: 98, increase of one
Santa Rosa Beach: 31, increase of one
Freeport: 13, increase of one
Miramar Beach: 6, increase of one
Paxton: 1, no change
Ponce de Leon: 2, no change
Point Washington: 1, no change
Westville: 1, no change
Out of State: 22
Missing: 7
Bay County
Panama City: 133, increase of 12
Panama City Beach: 26, increase of one
Lynn Haven: 21, increase of two
Youngstown: 4, no change
Southport: 3, no change
Callaway: 3, no change
Fountain: 2, no change
Tyndall Air Force Base: 1, no change
Parker: 1, no change