FORT WALTON BEACH —A recently-opened taco shop is one of several new or expanding restaurants in town.

Nacho-N-Taco-Taqueria opened June 15 at 318 Miracle Strip Parkway. It’s housed in the building that formerly contained a Waffle House, about a half-mile west of Fort Walton Beach City Hall.

The new restaurant, which seats 125 customers, is owned by Eliseo Gutierrez, who also owns the Pepito’s Mexican restaurants in Fort Walton Beach, Bluewater Bay, Destin and Miramar Beach.

"People are trying to compare us to Pepito’s, but this is a different concept that we’re trying to do," Gutierrez said of the taqueria, where customers place their orders at the counter.

So far, the top menu items at Nacho-N-Taco-Taqueria have been its homemade, fresh corn tortillas and its king burritos, he said. The king burrito is a large, California-style burrito with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and choice of meat.

The menu also includes empanadas, tamales, tacos, quesadillas, soups, salads and a variety of dishes such as marinated grilled steak and onions, grilled or fried whole fish, and sautéed shrimp with peppers, onions and tomatoes.

Each dish is served with rice, beans and tortillas.

The beverage selection includes soft drinks, beer, wine, margaritas and daiquiris.

Nacho-N-Taco Taqueria is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To learn more, call 850-226-4400 or visit nachontaco.com or the business’s Facebook page.

An upcoming eatery in the area is the Culver’s restaurant being built on the northwest corner of Green Acres Road and Beal Parkway.

The Sauk City, Wisconsin-based Culver’s is best known for its ButterBurgers, which are hamburgers on butter-toasted buns, and its frozen custard desserts.

Construction of the restaurant began early last year.

Like many other new restaurants, the completion of the new Culver’s has been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic, company spokeswoman Marie Zick said.

As for an estimated opening date, "We do not have all the details ironed out quite yet," said Honey Smith, who along with her husband, Randy, owns the new Culver’s.

The couple also owns the Culver’s restaurants in Destin and Navarre.

In downtown Fort Walton Beach, Fokker’s Pub recently underwent an expansion and now includes an outdoor beer garden with room for live music.

Fokker’s operated on Brooks Street for about nine years before moving to its current spot at 215 Miracle Strip Parkway in 2015. For more information, call 850-244-6666 or visit fokkers.com or the pub’s Facebook page.